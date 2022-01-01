Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Chelsea's James

Liverpool have offered veteran James Milner a new deal, but it remains uncertain as to whether Mohamed Salah will commit to fresh terms, according to the Telegraph.

Milner is out of contract next month but the 36-year-old's versatility and experience has been an asset for Jurgen Klopp this season and the club believe he can still contribute next campaign.

Salah, however, has not given any indicaiton that he is ready to extend his current contract which expires next season, which may mean the Reds could be forced to cash in on the Egyptian this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.