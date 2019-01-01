Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd to battle for £60m Maguire

Maurizio Sarri is doubtful over whether 's top-four Premier League finish, qualification for the and place in the Europa Leaguefinal will help to keep Eden Hazard at his club.

Hazard is keen on a transfer to in a switch which he has publicly described as a 'dream move', which would allow him the chance to play under childhood idol Zinedine Zidane.

However, despite a chance at silverware in the and a guarantee of Champions League football next year, Sarri doesn't believe his side's late-season success will be a factor in Hazard's mind.

Read what Sarri had to say right here on Goal!