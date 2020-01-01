Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba to lead Pep's Man City rebuild

Alaba to lead Pep's Man City rebuild
Manager planning overhaul to compensate loss of key players
David Alaba is one of Pep Guardiola's targets to lead a new-look Manchester City, according to the Guardian.
The Bayern Munich star is equally proficient at left-back or in the middle of defence, where he has shifted in Germany due to the emergence of Alphonso Davies.
And with both Leroy Sane and David Silva leaving at the end of the season, plenty of further new faces could be arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the weeks to come.
Celtic fear Forster exit
Celtic are bracing themselves against losing goalkeeper Fraser Forster, reports the Daily Record.
The on-loan Southampton player pulled out at the last minute from a one-year extension at Parkhead, with Celtic fearing he has found alternative employment to the Scottish champions.
Tevez considers retirement amid Boca contract dispute
Carlos Tevez could choose to retire from the game should contract talks with Boca Juniors fail to prosper, reports Ole.
The ex-Argentina forward is keen to renew at the Bombonera, but disputes over the length of his new deal and public spats with several figures linked to the club threaten to scupper negotiations and push him towards hanging up his boots at the age of 36.
Monaco consider Aurier approach
Monaco are interested in Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, according to Sky Sports.
The ex-PSG has found regular first-team football under Jose Mourinho, but strained Spurs' patience with a string of highly publicised coronavirus lockdown infractions during the Premier League's interruption.
Arteta keen to complete permanent Arsenal deal for Ceballos
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hopeful Dani Ceballos can be brought to the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis after a series of impressive performances for the Gunners.
Ceballos, 23, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Injury problems have restricted his involvement, however, with a muscle tear suffered in November ruling him out of action for almost three months.