Olivier Giroud is not shying away from feeling "very frustrated" about playing back-up at and demanded a more important role if he stays.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague, Giroud said: "Next year I will need to have a more important role to play. The most important thing for me is to be happy on the pitch, to enjoy the game and to have more minutes."

