Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool linked with sensational double Man City swoop

De Bruyne and Laporte on Reds' radar

are considering a sensational double swoop for pair Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, according to Don Balon.

City's looming European ban and subsequent loss of revenue has sparked rumours the club may be forced to sell key players in order to balance the books.

However, with both Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola already reaffirming their commitment to City and the club intending to appeal UEFA's decision, it seems unlikely that they will sanction the departure of some of their key stars anytime soon, especially to a Premier League rival.