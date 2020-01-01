Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern want Sancho to snub Man Utd?

Leicester see Diallo as potential Vardy replacement
Leicester City reportedly view Metz striker Habib Diallo as a potential replacement if Jamie Vardy leaves the club this summer, according to Le Quotiduen Du Foot.
The 24-year-old has an impressive 12 goals and three assists from 26 Ligue 1 games this season, attracting admiring glances from clubs in England.
Chelsea, Leeds United and Crystal Palace have all also been credited with an interest in the player, who has two years left on his contract.
Sancho urged to snub Man Utd and join Bayern
The former Bayern player thinks the Englishman would fit in well at his old club.
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes Jadon Sancho should snub Manchester United and move to Bavaria instead, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Borussia Dortmund winger has been strongly linked with a return to England and the Premier League, with United thought to be one of the clubs at the forefront of the race for his signature.
However, Matthaus feels Sancho should stay in Germany and follow in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels in swapping Dortmund for Munich.
West Brom to sign Mitrovic?
West Bromwich Albion could make a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic if the circumstances are right, according to the Birmingham Mail.
If the Baggies are promoted and the Cottagers are not, they may be able to poach the London side's clinical goalscorer.
Mitrovic, 25, has 23 goals and one assist in 34 Championship appearances this term.
Villa to move for out-of-contract Callejon
Aston Villa are reportedly readying an offer for out-of-contract forward Jose Callejon, according to Euro Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old Napoli winger will be a free agent in the summer and Dean Smith's side are prepared to offer him a three-year deal.
The Spaniard has two goals and six assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.
LAFC blocked Barca loan deal for Vela
LAFC forward Carlos Vela has said that his club blocked a loan move to Barcelona in January 2019, according to ESPN.
The Blaugrana proposed a short-term deal lasting just four months, but MLS side LAFC prevented their star man from leaving.
The 31-year-old Mexican hit 38 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.