Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits that he could return to the J-League in pursuit of further faces to join his Glasgow overhaul, via Sky Sports News.

The former Australia boss, who arrived in Scotland from Yokohama F. Marinos, has already brought Kyogo Furuhashi to the club from Japan, with six goals in six games so far for the former Vissel Kobe man.

Now, Postecoglou has mulled returning east for a further raid, though he has acknowledged that it may not be until the January transfer window that he does so.