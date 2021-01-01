Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City will let Laporte go for £60m

Inter continue talks over Thuram & Correa
Inter remain in negotiations over the arrival of Lazio star Joaquin Correa and Parma's Marcos Thuram, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
In both cases the Nerazzurri are hoping to drive down the asking prices demanded by their Serie A rivals as they seek to invest the transfer windfall left by Romelu Lukaku's sale to Chelsea.
Celtic mull further Japan transfers
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits that he could return to the J-League in pursuit of further faces to join his Glasgow overhaul, via Sky Sports News.
The former Australia boss, who arrived in Scotland from Yokohama F. Marinos, has already brought Kyogo Furuhashi to the club from Japan, with six goals in six games so far for the former Vissel Kobe man.
Now, Postecoglou has mulled returning east for a further raid, though he has acknowledged that it may not be until the January transfer window that he does so.
Getafe snap up Jankto
OFICIAL | Jakub Jankto nuevo futbolista del Getafe.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 20, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 💙#JanktoAzulon pic.twitter.com/XoWeh35gkN
West Ham move for Bayo
West Ham have sprung into action in pursuit of Clemont's Mohamed Bayo, per Le10Sport.
The France-born, Guinea international has been the subject of interest from Lille this summer.
But David Moyes' side could beat them to the punch when it comes to the forward's future.
RB Leipzig move for Barca youngster Ilaix
RB Leipzig are looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Barca wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, reports Marca.
The Bundesliga side have made contact with their Liga counterparts over Ilaix, who has refused to sign a new contract at Camp Nou.
Cincinnati land defender Duvall
#FCCincy have signed defender Chris Duvall.— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 20, 2021
Welcome, @chrisduvall91!
📰: https://t.co/QNVOVo3Xxd pic.twitter.com/p2cRMEld2W
'Gilmour will want to be a Chelsea player'
Billy Gilmour will have his heart set on being "a Chelsea player" despite agreeing to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, says Alan Hutton, with the 20-year-old Scot praised for taking the brave decision to join Norwich on loan.
Despite making a senior breakthrough at his parent club, while also gracing a major international stage at Euro 2020, regular game time has proved hard to come by for a highly-rated midfielder.
With only 11 appearances taken in during each of the last two seasons in west London, Gilmour has opted to spread his wings and join Premier League new boys at Carrow Road for the 2021-22 campaign.
David Luiz closes on Flamengo move
Flamengo are close to making David Luiz their latest signing, reports Globoesporte.
The ex-Arsenal defender is now a free agent and could join ex-Manchester United man Andreas Pereira in moving back to Brazil with the Rio giants.
Chelsea look to sell before advancing with Kounde & Saul deals
Chelsea are looking to sell/offload some other players before take decisions on Koundé/Saúl deals. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2021
Zappacosta set to join Fiorentina on loan + option.
Bologna want Malang Sarr on loan.
Bakayoko one step away from joining AC Milan on loan.
Ugbo, decision soon.
Liverpool begin Salah contract talks
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks with Mo Salah over a new long-term contract.
The Reds, Goal understands, are hoping to tie their star man down to a two-year extension, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025 and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, earning around £250,000 a week.
Salah’s current deal, signed in 2018, has less than two years left to run, but Liverpool sources are confident an agreement will be reached, and that the 29-year-old will become the latest player to commit his long-term future, following in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.
Man City will let Laporte go for £60m (Daily Mail)
Juventus and Madrid linked to centre-back
Manchester City have named their price in order to part ways with unhappy defender Aymeric Laporte, claims the Daily Mail.
The Premier League champions will listen to bids worth £60 million or higher for Laporte, who last season dropped behind Ruben Dias and John Stones in the defensive pecking order.
Juventus and Real Madrid have both been recently linked to the centre-back's services.
Southampton seal Lyanco arrival
Done deal, confirmed. Southampton have completed the agreement with Torino to sign Brazilian centre back Lyanco as Vestergaard replacement. 🔴🤝 #SaintsFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2021
Personal terms also agreed - contract until June 2025. Medical and paperworks to be signed soon. https://t.co/QuzI2YcGsA