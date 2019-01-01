The manager has said he does not think Liverpool will spend like last summer

manager Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn't believe his side will spend big this summer.

The Reds added Naby Keita, Fabinho and Allison in 2018 during an expensive off-season on Merseyside, however the German does not think the same will happen this year.

“I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever,” said Klopp.

