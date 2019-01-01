Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund reject Man Utd's Sancho advances

League One side Southend United are targeting former , and forward Henrik Larsson as manager, according to the Daily Mail.

Southend are currently second bottom in the third tier with just one point from eight games - bottom club , docked points earlier in the season, actually have a better record in the league.

The now-47-year-old Larsson was most recently manager of Swedish side Helsingborg, quitting the post in August after complaining of abuse on social media.