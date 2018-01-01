Hearts manager Craig Levein is confident of signing Steven Naismith on a permanent deal from Hearts.

The Scotland international is on loan from Norwich and is on fine form with seven goals in 10 league matches.

Naismith has said he is open to staying in Edinburgh beyond this season, and Levein is hopeful his side can make it happen.

"I'd love to keep him here," the ex-Scotland boss told reporters. "The financial side of things is not a massive stumbling block."