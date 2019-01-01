Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League interest in €30m Inter striker Gabigol

Blanc wants Premier League move
Former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc is eager to take over a club in England, according to reports in France.
Blanc, who finished his playing career at Manchester United, was linked to the Lyon job, but the Ligue 1 side opted for Rudi Garcia instead.
The 53-year-old has been out of the game since he left PSG in 2016 but is ready to get back into management and England is his preferred destination.
Boateng to leave Bayern for Italy or Spain
Jerome Boateng is targeting a move to Italy or Spain next summer, Sky Sport in Germany claims.
The centre-back came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window and although he has returned to the Bayern starting XI in recent weeks, he is expected to leave at the end of the season.
The 31-year-old has found a new agent, LIAN Sports, who have strong connections with clubs in Serie A and La Liga and it is said Boateng will end up in one of those leagues.
Cavani wants Juventus move
Edinson Cavani's representatives have reached out to Juventus over a possible summer move, according to Calciomercato.
The Paris Saint-Germain striker's contract expires at the end of the season and there has been little progress in talks over extending his stay in the French capital.
While Premier League clubs are showing interest, Cavani wants to go back to Italy and sees the Serie A champions as the ideal destination.
Chelsea want 15-year-old Allen on trial
Linfield star has had trials at Manchester City and Tottenham
Chelsea have joined Southampton and Rangers in the race to sign Northern Ireland teenager Charlie Allen.
The Daily Express reports that the Premier League side are looking to take the 15-year-old on trial, and he has already trained at Manchester City and Tottenham’s youth academies.
Allen has excelled at Linfield and is already playing for the first-team, but he looks set for a big move in the near future.
Crystal Palace eye €30m Gabigol
Inter striker returns from Flamengo loan in December
Crystal Palace are plotting a move for Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa, according to Passione Inter.
The Brazilian is currently on loan at Flamengo and is thriving in his homeland, but he is set to return to Italy in December.
His fine form has prompted Inter to raise their asking price to €30 million, well within the Premier League side’s budget.