Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in talks with Barca for Dembele

Dembele doubting Barca future
Confirmed. This is the situation. Negotiations on - #MUFC, Barça and OL involved. Different positions. Talks ongoing. 🔴 https://t.co/CkfW1N8Sl8— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020
Tottenham set to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius
Tottenham are close to sealing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, reports football.london.
The 25-year-old is Jose Mourinho's preferred signing up front and he will likely come to Spurs with an option to buy included.
Rudiger facing Chelsea crossroads
Chelsea's Miazga set to join Anderlecht
Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, which has finally been agreed after he overcame a pre-season injury.
The U.S. men's national team centre-back is fully fit once again and has chosen to move to the Belgian giants following conversations with Vincent Kompany, who moved to manage his former club following his retirement after a legendary career at Manchester City.
It will be the 25-year-old's fourth loan club after spells at Vitesse, where he spent two seasons between 2016 and 2018, Nantes and Reading, where he spent half of 2018-19 and all of last season.
Man Utd in talks with Barcelona for Dembele
The Red Devils are desperate to land a young star
Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé - while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020
Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. 🔴