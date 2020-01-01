Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal nearing Coutinho deal

Tranmere Rovers have signed former midfielder Jay Spearing.

The club announced on Wednesday that Speaing has signed a two-year contract with the club, becoming manager Mike Jackson's first signing.

“I have family who are massive Tranmere Rovers fans, they were delighted when they found out the news," Spearing said. "My nephew was sending me all sorts of Tranmere Rovers songs and he has been texting me all day asking when will the news be announced.

“Tranmere is so important to this community. It is a massive football club and the activities the Club do away from the pitch is fantastic. The history is fantastic, everything about it is great. It is a football club that needs to go again.”