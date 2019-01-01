Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho wants Man Utd move

Arsenal's Zelalem to join Sporting KC
United States youth international Gedion Zelalem is set to depart Arsenal for Sporting Kansas City, according to the Washington Post.
A deal for the youngster has been struck between the two clubs and Zelalem will arrive in Kansas City on Sunday.
Zelalem's promising career has been derailed by injury and the 22-year-old has spent the season with Arsenal's Under-23 squad thus far.
Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Schar
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is drawing the interest of London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, according to the Mirror.
Following his £3 million switch from Deportivo last summer, Schar has become a key part in Newcastle's recent strong run of results and has caught the attention of the two clubs.
Both clubs have monitored Schar for years and are impressed with his adjustment to the Premier League.
Coutinho wants Man Utd move
The Brazilian has told players he is hoping for a summer exit to Old Trafford
Philippe Coutinho has told many of Manchester United's Spanish players that he wants a move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.
Coutinho is in his first full year with Barcelona, but has struggled for a place on the team and will only fall further down the order with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong this summer.
If United are ready to spend £86 million ($112m), they could have Coutinho and the playmaker is hoping they come for him.
Sanchez to refuse Manchester United exit
Even if Manchester United can find a taker for Alexis Sanchez, the star attacker will refuse to leave Old Trafford, according to the Daily and Sunday Express.
Sanchez's high wages will make it difficult for the club to move on from the attacker, though they might be able to find a taker if they subsidize his wages.
However, even with that, Sanchez intends to fight for his place and has no desire to leave the club.
Van Dijk to get new contract to fend off Barca and Real Madrid
Liverpool are prepared to make Virgil van Dijk their co-highest paid player to block off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.
Real Madrid are preparing a massive summer overhaul, which could include the exit of Sergio Ramos, while Barca are also hunting for a new centre-back.
The Reds are ready to offer Van Dijk £200,000-a-week, which would bring him level with Mohamed Salah, as they aim to fight off any attempts to unsettle their star defender.