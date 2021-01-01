Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & Newcastle sounded out over Hazard

Man City tried to sign Lukaku in 2020
Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed Manchester City tried to sign the Chelsea star in 2020.
Lukaku completed a £98 million move to Chelsea from Inter in the summer, returning to Stamford Bridge for a second spell after two impressive years at San Siro.
The Belgium international might have ended up at a different Premier League club a year earlier, with Pastorello claiming City made a move for his client at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Inter's Martinez signs new contract
✍️ | RINNOVO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) October 28, 2021
L'Inter e #Lautaro insieme fino al 2026 👉https://t.co/DsKLzpqu3h #Lautaro2026 pic.twitter.com/mtX0Hww2Kc
Fiorentina watch USMNT sensation Pepi
Fiorentina were at FC Dallas' match last night to scout USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi, MLSsoccer has learned.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) October 28, 2021
Fiorentina are among the (many) clubs very interested in Pepi, including Bayern, Wolfsburg, Ajax and more.
Inter & Juve poised to battle for Ginter
Inter and Juventus are poised to do battle in the transfer market for Borussia Monchengladbach star Matthias Ginter - according to Sport Bild.
The 27-year-old's current deal at Borussia-Park expires in June 2020, and he has rejected the club's latest extension offer.
Ginter is eager to take on a new challenge, with Inter and Juve both set to try and bring him in on a free transfer.
Newcastle set sights on Ward-Prowse
Newcastle United have set their sights on Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse - according to Football Insider.
The 26-year-old is the latest in a long line of players to be linked with the Magpies in the wake of their £300 million Saudi-backed takeover.
However, Southampton are unlikely to let Ward-Prowse leave on the cheap given the fact he signed a new five-year contract in the summer.
Chelsea chasing West Brom wonderkid
Chelsea are chasing West Brom wonderkid Leonardo Cardoso, according to Football Insider.
The Blues want to bring the 16-year-old to Stamford Bridge in January - before he has the chance to sign professional terms at the Hawthorns.
Cardoso has represented Portugal and England at youth level and has been touted for a bright future in the Premier League.
Fabianski reveals West Ham extension talks
Lukasz Fabianski has revealed that his representatives have opened talks with West Ham over a contract extension.
The 36-year-old's current deal expires next summer, but he expects to commit to fresh terms with the club through to 2023.
Fabianski has told Polish publication Meczyci: "The Premier League is the top of a footballer’s dream. I feel good enough to play a little more here.
“As far as I can tell, there have been some preliminary talks going on. I hope that we will calmly come to a good solution for both sides."
Chelsea & Newcastle sounded out over Hazard (ESPN)
Real winger touted for Premier League return
Chelsea and Newcastle have been sounded out over their possible interest in Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard - according to ESPN.
A number of other Premier League clubs have been contacted about the 31-year-old, who has struggled for form and fitness since leaving the Blues to join the Blancos in 2019.
It is not yet known if Hazard would be open to returning to the Premier League, with his contract at Santiago Bernabeu not due to expire until 2024.
Man Utd loanee Pereira's Flamego future in doubt
Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira has seen his future at Flamengo thrown into doubt as Sport Witness reports.
According to the Brazilian club's vice-president of finance Rodrigo Tostes, they haven't even discussed the possibility of signing the 25-year-old on a permanent basis.
Flamengo have a £14.5 million buy option on Pereira, who joined the club on a season-long loan in the summer, but he could yet see out his contract at United through to 2023.
Barjuan appointed new Barca interim manager
LATEST NEWS | Sergi Barjuan, new interim manager of FC Barcelona— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2021
More info: https://t.co/XhkvtE1q9L pic.twitter.com/IV77rw7vXP
Roma to send Borja back to Real Madrid
Roma are likely to send Borja Mayoral back to Real Madrid in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old moved to Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan in the summer, and the Giallorossi have the option to buy him outright for €20 million (£17m/£23m) in 2022.
Borja has, however, struggled to impress at Roma, and Madrid are set to welcome him back early after receiving offers from other clubs.
Man City & Arsenal tracking Solomon
Manchester City and Arsenal are among a whole host of Premier League clubs tracking Shakhtar Donetsk star Manor Solomon - as TEAMtalk reports.
Tottenham and Aston Villa are also interested in the 22-year-old, who had an offer on the table from City in 2019 before choosing to join Shakhtar from Maccabi Petah Tikva.
A bidding war for Solomon could erupt when the transfer window reopens, with Everton, Brighton and Southampton also being linked with the Israel international.
Dortmund keeping tabs on Chelsea trio
Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Chelsea trio Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi - according to TEAMtalk.
The German giants could raid the Blues if Erling Haaland leaves the club next year amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Dortmund have asked Chelsea to be kept informed over the availability of Werner, Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi in the event that they need to bolster their attacking ranks.
Spurs favourites to sign Tolisso (CalcioMercato)
Premier League side could bring in Bayern midfielder for free next summer
Corentin Tolisso will not sign a new deal at Bayern Munich and Tottenham are ahead of Roma and Juventus in the race to sign the midfielder on a free transfer, according to Calciomercato.
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici is a fan of the 27-year-old and tried to sigtn him for Juve before the French international joined Bayern, and could look to bring him to London when his contract expires in 2022.
Spurs are reportedly already in talks with the agents of Tolisso, who could sign a pre-contract agreement in January.
Vilhelmsson: I rejected Dortmund
Swedish wonderkid Oscar Vilhelmsson claims he rejected an offer from Borussia Dortmund as he does not feel ready yet.
The 18-year-old plays for Swedish first division club IFK Goteborg and says Dortmund got in touch after he broke into the first team.
Sweden U19 international Vilhelmsson, who has a contract until 2023, told podcast BBpodd: "I had the feeling that it was a little too early for me to take this step."
Newcastle want Ward-Prowse in January
Newcastle have made Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse a major January target, according to Football Insider.
The 26-year-old Saints captain signed a new deal in January after they rejected an offer from Aston Villa, but this will not put off Newcastle with their new-found wealth.
Newcastle would be able to afford virtually any asking price Southampton put up, and are keen to add proven Premier League quality as they battle against relegation.
Man Utd made offer for Haaland but Raiola knew he was 'better off' at Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken about signing Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, and how they managed to beat Manchester United to his signature.
Watzke told Sport1: "The offer from Manchester United was better. However Mino Raiola realised that Erling is better off with us.
"People notice that gifted people make a breakthrough with us the quickest. That is a resounding argument for the players, the parents of the players and the advisors. We have no inhibitions about letting 17-year-olds play."
Newcastle scouted Leverkusen star Wirtz
Newcastle scouted Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz last weekend - according to BILD.
The Magpies sent club officials to watch the 18-year-old star in Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Koln on Sunday.
If Wirtz continues on his current trajectory, Newcastle could bid for him next year, but Liverpool have also been linked with a move.
Arsenal interested in Zakaria (Sport Bild)
Gunners eyeing Gladbach star
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Sport Bild.
The 24-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with his current contract due to expire next summer.
Arsenal would like to sign Zakaria on a free transfer, but will likely face competition for his signature from Juventus and Roma.
Bayern plotting Osimhen swoop
Bayern Munich are plotting a swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old has made a blistering start to the season with the Italian giants, recording nine goals in 11 games.
Bayern could bid for Osimhen in the new year, but Napoli won't accept any offer lower than €100 million (£84m/$118m).
Liverpool lead race for Leeds star Phillips (The Daily Star)
England midfielder touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips - according to The Daily Star.
Manchester United have also been linked with the 25-year-old, but he wouldn't want to move to Old Trafford due to the club's age-old rivalry with Leeds.
Liverpool would be Phillips first choice next destination, but he is still under contract at Leeds until 2024 and they have already opened talks over an extension.
Grand Rapids FC ceases operations
United States lower division side Grand Rapids FC has ceased operations, citing economic difficulties.
They were considered an early success story among smaller US teams before their recent downturn.
"Setbacks during the pandemic and several other significant financial challenges have led Grand Rapids FC to the difficult decision to disband the club," wrote the team in a statement.
Chicago Fire set head coach shortlist
The Chicago Fire have narrowed their coaching shortlist to three candidates, according to The Athletic.
They're set to interview LAFC assistant Ante Razov, Sporting Kansas City II head coach Paulo Nagamura and Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson.
Diallo still interested in Feyenoord loan
Amad Diallo is still interested in going out on loan to Feyenoord, writes Feyenoord TM.
The Manchester United winger has not received desired playing time this year and could look to capitalise on the advances of his Dutch suitors.
Xavi must break Al Sadd contract to join Barca
There’s no announcement in place yet for Koeman replacement at Barcelona. It’s gonna take few hours while negotiations are ongoing for Xavi to leave Al Sadd & become the new manager. 🔴🇪🇸 #FCB #Xavi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2021
Other candidates for Barça job also know Xavi is the favourite, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/1LaHsGkNDc
Barca sack Koeman & offer Xavi job
Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman following Wednesday's defeat at Rayo Vallecano, while Goal can confirm the role has now been offered to club legend Xavi.
The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.
Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on free (ESPN)
The Red Devils have accepted that a new contract is impossible
Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba next summer on a free with his contract set to expire, writes ESPN.
They've accepted a renewal is unlikely regardless of their results, though his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still said to be positive.
PSG join Raphinha chase
Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for breakout Brazilian star Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk.
The winger made his Selecao debut over the last international break and had four goal involvements in three appearances.
He's also impressed at Leeds, who have a hefty transfer fee waiting for them if they choose to sell.
Former Villa forward Gestede to Iranian club Esteghlal
🇮🇷 El @FcEsteghlal ha fichado al delantero beninés Rudy Gestede (33 | #Panetolikos) como agente libre. Firma por una temporada. pic.twitter.com/wHvW1BmUFL— Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) October 27, 2021