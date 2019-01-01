Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye £100m Sancho bid as Man City withdraw

Man City won't use option to re-sign winger

are ready to make a club-record offer to sign star Jadon Sancho, while have backed out of the race to sign him.

are also said to be desperate to land the international, but The Daily Mail claims Chelsea have made him a top target after having their transfer ban lifted.

The Blues will have to offer upwards of £100 million ($131m) for the winger, and they have been given a boost as The Mirror says City will not act on their option to bring him back.