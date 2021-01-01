Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp wants Liverpool to move for Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Roma consider permanent Mayoral move

2021-02-26T00:00:00Z

Roma are considering signing on-loan Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral on a permanent deal in the summer, CalcioMercato reports.

It is claimed the 23-year-old, who has a two-year loan deal in Rome, would cost €15 million (£13m/$18m) to buy this summer.

Mayoral has scored 11 goals in 26 games in all competitions for Roma this season.

Burnley to demand £50m for Spurs-linked Pope (Lancs Live)

2021-02-25T23:45:05Z

Tottenham are rumoured to want a Lloris replacement

Burnley will demand around £50 million ($70m) from any club looking to sign goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports Lancs Live.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, with Tottenham said to be looking for a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool to seek Origi replacement

2021-02-25T23:30:39Z

Liverpool will move for a striker in the summer transfer window, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Divock Origi's time at Anfield appears to be coming to a close with Jurgen Klopp reluctant to use him even during his side's recent goal drought.

Klopp wants Liverpool to move for Rodrygo (Diario Gol)

2021-02-25T23:15:07Z

The Real Madrid starlet could replace one of the team's front three

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to make a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, claims Diario Gol.

The report says one of Liverpool's front three - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino - is likely to leave Anfield in the summer.

Liverpool have Diogo Jota waiting in the wings but could look to strengthen their squad after a chastening season.

Tuchel gets Abramovich's go-ahead for Haaland move (Bild)

2021-02-25T23:00:05Z

Chelsea appear ready to spend big again

Roman Abramovich has given Thomas Tuchel the green light to make a big-money move for Erling Haaland in the summer, reports Bild.

Chelsea spent big last summer under Frank Lampard but the Blues are thought to be among the front-runners in the race for Haaland.

