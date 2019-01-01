Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Silva's Everton future hangs in balance

Reyes in frame for Rayo Vallecano job
Former Oviedo midfielder Ruben Reyes will reportedly succeed Paco Jemez if the latter is dismissed as coach of Rayo Vallecano, per Marca.
The club have not won in their last six league games, leaving the latter at risk of losing his job.
Reyes had been poised to join Oviedo a week ago as their Sports Director.
Silva's Everton future in balance
Leicester defeat may be the final straw
Marco Silva's future as Everton manager hangs in the balance as the club will reportedly discuss his place at Goodison Park following their defeat to Leicester, per The Sun.
The Toffees were denied a draw by a late VAR-assisted victory for the Foxes, to leave Silva further under pressure.
Former boss David Moyes is the favourite to succeed him.
Inter, Juve poised for Roma star chase
Inter and Juventus look set to tussle for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at the end of the current season, reports Calcio Mercato.
Pellegrini, whose future in the Eternal City remains uncertain, has a release clause to allow his exit.
However, neither Serie A suitor is yet to make a concrete pursuit of him.
Coutinho keen on Bayern stay
Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he hopes to remain at Bayern Munich beyond the end of his current loan spell, via Marca.
The Brazil star is currently enjoying a stay in the Bundesliga away from parent club Barcelona and has revealed he hopes to stick around for longer than he is currently expected to.
"If everything fits in, I would love to stay," he stated.
Inter keen on 'world-class' Vidal
Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta has spoke of his hopes to bring Arturo Vidal to the club, via Tuttosport.
The Barcelona man has been linked with a move to San Siro and now the Serie A club's CEO has opened up on the matter.
"Vidal? He is a very important player, world-class and to whom both I and Conte are bound by a beautiful friendship."