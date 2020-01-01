Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jorginho could join Arsenal if Rice moves to Chelsea

Leicester are considering making a play for Leverkusen centre-half Jonathan Tah if they can't sign James Tarkowski from .

The Foxes want a centre-back before the end of the transfer window and will look at Tah if the Clarets continue to reject their Tarkowski bids, the Daily Mail reports.

Burnley turned down a Leicester pitch for Tarkowski on Friday, with a transfer fee in excess of £30 million ($38m) offered.