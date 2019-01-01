Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba determined to leave Man Utd

Pogba determined to push for Man Utd exit
Lack of Champions League football has the midfielder looking for a new challenge
Paul Pogba is determined to push for a Manchester United this summer, says ESPN.
With the club not bound for the Champions League next season, Pogba is now looking for a new challenge and will begin talks with United management next week.
Real Madrid remain the favourite to sign him, and the Spanish giant is the only club Pogba wishes to join.
Guardiola promises talks with Kompany over Man City future
After the defender scored a stunner to move Manchester City one step closer to a title, Pep Guardiola says he will hold talks with Vincent Kompany soon to discuss his future.
Kompany has been with Manchester City since 2008, but his contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.
Bournemouth preparing to lose Arsenal target Fraser
Bournemouth are fearful that the club cannot keep hold of Arsenal target Ryan Fraser, says the Daily Mail.
Fraser has scored seven goals while assisting 14 more this season as the winger enters the final year of his contract.
The club does not want to lose him for free next summer, opening the door for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle.
Liverpool joins race for Neres
Liverpool have joined the race to sign David Neres, according to the Sun.
Chelsea, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also said to be in the chase to sign the talented winger, who joined Ajax from Sao Paulo three years ago.
Neres and Ajax are set to take on Tottenham on Wednesday with a spot in the Champions League final on the line.
Martial needs to convince Solskjaer
Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United depends on his ability to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his long-term future, according to the Daily Mail.
Solskjaer scolded Martial following the recent draw with Chelsea and the midfielder was missing from the squad to take on Huddersfield in the next match.
Management has not been pleased with Martial's attitude since signing a long-term deal in January, but the amount of other business that needs doing by Manchester United could deter them from moving him this summer.