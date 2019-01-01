Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd add Fernandes to summer shortlist

defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has claimed he is unhappy with his playing time in north London and could soon seek a move.

“I'm 35 years old, I need a little more recovery time," he said.

"I'm not angry if I do not play from the start. And yes, I'm in a good health. I have had a top career. I am calm. I enjoy it. Arsenal is a top club. It’s clear that playing there is always more difficult.

"I came to a new country, a new club. I had to get to know a new culture, new people, a new league, a new tactic.”

Read the full story at Goal!