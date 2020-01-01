Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola worried about City exodus

According to the Mirror, Frank Lampard is looking to add Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Moussa Dembele to his squad this summer.

Having already agreed a deal to bring winger Hakim Ziyech to the club, the Blues are reportedly keen to further strengthen going forward, and have identified ’s Dembele and ’s Sancho as the ideal incomings.

Lampard is also keeping tabs on youngster Bellingham, who is also wanted by ’s Premier League rivals .