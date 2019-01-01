Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho

Man City slap £100m price-tag on Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City have placed a £100 million ($128m) price tag on the head of Gabriel Jesus to ward off potential suitors - according to The Sun.
Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich are both interested in the Brazilian striker, but the Premier League champions have no plans to offload a prized asset.
Jesus has scored three goals in seven Premier League appearances for City this season.
Ozil considering DC United or Inter Miami
Mesut Ozil is reportedly considering a move to DC United or Inter Miami if he is forced out of the Emirates this summer. according to The Guardian.
The German playmaker had reportedly been hoping that head coach Unai Emery would be sacked and that his replacement would restore him to the side, but in the absence of a managerial change he is considering his options.
Should he leave Arsenal, MLS appears to be top of his list of destinations, with DC United and Inter Miami leading the way.
Hull hope Bowen will sign new deal
Hull City are hopeful of tying star man Jarrod Bowen down to a new deal as he approaches the end of his contract, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
The club will trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract that will keep him tied down until the summer of 2021, but should a longer-term deal not be agreed the winger may be sold.
Bowen already has nine goals from just 15 appearances across the Championship and Carabao Cup, as well as two assists.
Man Utd considering £100m move for Sancho
The Bundesliga side have slapped a huge price tag on their star asset, but the Red Devils are willing to meet it.
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend £100m (€115.7m/$128.3m) to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror.
The Red Devils are keen admirers of the teenage winger, who has lit up the Bundesliga, and are willing to meet the huge price tag Dortmund have set for him.
Sancho has managed three goals and six assists from just eight Bundesliga games this season already as the 19-year-old continues his impressive form from last term.
Van der Vaart calls for Spurs to sign 'sensation' Ziyech
Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has called for his former club to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.
Van der Vaart told NOS that the Moroccan is a "sensation" that would "fit perfectly" with Spurs.
Ziyech has been with Ajax since 2016, having spent his entire professional career in the Netherlands.
Solskjaer had 'no problem' with rumour-fueling Pogba-Zidane picture
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated that he had "no problem" with the rumour-fueling photo of Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane.
The two Frenchmen were pictured while on holiday, fueling rumours that Pogba could move to Real Madrid.
Read what Solskjaer had to say about the midfielder and his injury on Goal!
Keane and Neville debate Eriksen value
Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have different opinions regarding how Christian Eriksen would fare if Manchester United were to make a move.
Keane also took the chance to take a shot at Man Utd midfielder Fred while discussing a potential move for Eriksen, who could leave Spurs on a free this summer.
Odegaard wants out of Real Madrid
Martin Odegaard wants to leave Real Madrid as the midfielder has one eye set on the Premier League, according to Don Balon.
Manchester United are said to be interested, especially if the club received a hefty transfer fee in exchange for Paul Pogba.
The Norwegian's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2021.
Former RSL coach Petke adds Garber, MLS to wrongful termination lawsuit
Mike Petke has added both MLS and commissioner Don Garber to the list of defendants following his firing by Real Salt Lake, according to SoccerESQ.
Petke was originally suspended for offensive and abusive language towards referees after a Leagues Cup game against Tigres, but was then fired just before he was set to return from the team.
The coach has since sued, with RSL filing a motion to dismiss Petke’s lawsuit and move the case to arbitration.
Mbappe should join Man Utd, not LIverpool
Former Fulham and Everton striker Brian McBride says Kylian Mbappe should move to Manchester United as opposed to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The ex-US international thinks that a chance to lift a club from the doldrums would solidify the Paris Saint-Germain man's reputation.
“But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go," McBride is quoted as saying by the Express.
Independiente seek Peru's Gareca as new coach
Independiente will try to tempt Peru coach Ricardo Gareca away from international football and back to his native Argentina, claims Marca.
The Rojo dispensed with the services of Sebastian Beccacece after less than six months in the job after Friday's Copa Argentina defeat to Lanus.
And they are keen to replace him with Gareca, who represented the Argentine giants as a player.
Man City set sights on Ruiz
Manchester City are set to make an approach for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via CalcioMercato).
Ruiz, 23, has been in fine form this season in Serie A, catching the eye of several giants - but Napoli are determined not to sell their gem.
Madrid watch with interest as Mbappe and Tuchel quarrel
Real Madrid hope to take advantage of the deteriorating relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Tuchel in order to land the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to AS.
Reports suggest that tensions have arisen between player and coach at Parc des Princes, which could help Madrid's efforts to sign Mbappe in June 2020.
Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba
Man Utd star will not renew contract at Old Trafford
Real Madrid are set to make a fresh €150 million (£129.5m/$166m) bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, reports OK Diario.
The Frenchman is understood to be at the top of compatriot Zinedine Zidane's wishlist as he looks to steady the ship at Madrid after a mixed start to the season.
Pogba aims to aid Zidane's pursuit by making it clear to United he will not renew his contract beyond June 2021.