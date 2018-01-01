Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho sacking would cost Man Utd £24m

Manchester United are eager to hire their first director of football, but are anticipating some push back from Jose Mourinho, The Telegraph reports.

The Red Devils are looking to modernise their approach and overcome their first-team issues as they continue to slump behind their Premier League rivals.

And although Mourinho is not completely against the idea, he doubts that the club can find a target he is willing to work with, while some of their top candidates are said to be unsure about teaming up with the ex-Real Madrid boss.