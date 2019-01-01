Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to battle Juve and PSG for Ndombele

turned down a €180 million (£155m/$200m) offer for Marco Asensio, according to the midfielder's agent Horacio Gaggioli.

Asensio has endured a disappointing campaign, starting just 20 of Madrid's 42 and matches, which has led to speculation that he could leave at the end of the season.

and are both rumoured to be interested in the Spaininternational, but his representative insisted neither the player nor the La Liga club are keen on a transfer.

Read the full story right here on Goal!