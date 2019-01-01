Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and City to battle for Sancho

The are on the hunt for a sporting director, the club announced on Friday.

With president Bob Lenarduzzi transitioning into a new role, the Whitecaps have "opened an extensive global search" for someone to run the sporting side of the club.

“These are exciting times in with the league growing at an unprecedented rate both on and off the pitch,” said Jeff Mallett, Whitecaps co-owner. “We are committed to taking the 'Caps to the next level, to being championship contenders. We’ve invested heavily in our soccer operations, from facilities to coast-to-coast soccer programming for boys and girls. Bringing in a sporting director is the next step to take the club forward.”