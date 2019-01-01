Tuchel wants Dembele in Neymar deal
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to land Ousmane Dembele in any deal for Neymar, reports le10sport.
PSG want a lot of money for the Brazilian, but like in their Real Madrid talks, will take a player as well, though Barca are uncertain if they want to include Dembele.
Philippe Coutinho is also in the mix, but could be end up being loaned to Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid will give up on Pogba if they get Neymar
Ney money for midfielder if Brazilian arrives
Real Madrid will abandon their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if they can land Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to The Sun.
Los Blancos' La Liga rivals Barcelona are favourites to re-sign the Brazilian, but Zinedine Zidane is willing to offer a player to sweeten the deal and bring the PSG forward to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Frenchman is willing to offer the services of Isco, Marcelo or Raphael Varane in order to land Neymar, as well as a sizeable chunk of cash and a massive wage packet.
Man Utd convinced Real Madrid can't afford Pogba
Manchester United are confident of keeping hold of Paul Pogba as they do not believe Real Madrid can meet their valuation of the midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.
The Frenchman has made comments this summer hinting at a potential departure but the English transfer window for buying players has now closed, meaning United could not replace their record signing if he was to be sold.
The Red Devils reportedly rejected Los Blancos's most recent offer of a small cash sum plus James Rodriguez.
Lopes set to join Sevilla
Rony Lopes is on the verge of completing a switch from Monaco to Sevilla, according to Marca.
The 23-year-old winger is reportedly already in Spain ahead of a medical before his signing is announced.
He managed four goals and two assists last season as Monaco struggled in Ligue 1, just avoiding relegation.
Monaco join Icardi hunt
Monaco have reportedly joined a number of sides interested in signing Inter outcast Mauro Icardi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Roma, Napoli and Juventus have all been linked from within Serie A as the Nerazzurri do their best to offload their unwanted striker.
Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko, making a swap deal a possibility.
Tottenham to offer Eriksen £200k per week to stay
Tottenham are reporedly readying a new contract offer that will more than double Christian Eriksen's wages in an attempt to get him to stay, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spurs hierarchy are willing to put the Danish attacking midfielder on £200,000 per week, a significant increase on his current £80,000 per week deal.
However, Eriksen has just one year left on his current contract and has made no secret of his desire to join a European superpower.