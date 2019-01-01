Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd agree deal with De Gea

Unai Emery says he is prepared to give Shkodran Mustafi a fresh start in his squad after his attempts to sell the centre-back went unheeded, as reported by Football London.

Mustafi was unwilling to push for a move away from Arsenal despite Emery indicating that he would be better off leaving.

"Mustafi decided to be here and when he decided to be here he's like another player," said Emery.

"Of course I respect his decision. When he decided I spoke to him and said 'you're one more in the squad, I'm going to work with you as other players'.

"He decided to be here, I don't know exactly who was in his decision but when we spoke and he decided to stay here it's a start with him as another player in the squad."