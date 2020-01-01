Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa circling for Barkley

PSG closing in on Bakayoko
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain with a deal looking likely, reports ESPN.
PSG sporting director Leonardo is determined to land Bakayoko, who is wanted on an initial loan deal but the Blues are eager to sell him outright.
Samatta set to join Fenerbahce on loan
Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta is close to joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan.
Burnley to sign Brighton's Stephens
Sean Dyche confirms that Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens should join the club later tonight, or tomorrow— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 23, 2020
West Ham launch £33m bid for Fofana
Saint-Etienne have received a £33 million (€36m/$42m) bid from West Ham for centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports.
Leicester have also been linked with the 19-year-old defender but the Hammers are now favourites to sign him after making such a strong offer.
Villa circling for Barkley
The Englishman could be on the move
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has emerged as a target for Aston Villa, reports the Telegraph.
Villa are considering signing the England international on loan with Barkley not expected to play a big part in Frank Lampard's plans this season.