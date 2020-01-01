Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool close in on Bayern's Thiago

Liverpool close in on Thiago
Spaniard set to be the Reds' first summer signing
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Sport.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Spain midfielder, stretching back to his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.
Negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage, though Liverpool are unwilling to pay Bayern's €35 million (£31m/£39m) asking price in full.
Kepa set for Sevilla loan
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan next season, with Sevilla the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper, according to The Sun.
Lampard has grown increasingly frustrated with Kepa's inconsistent performances this season and feels a year away from the club would help him regain his confidence.
Chelsea usually ask a loan club to pay their players' wages in full, but they may be forced to alter that policy in order to offload Kepa, who earns a reported £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.
Bayern apologise to City over Sane photos
Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City after photos of Leroy Sane signing for the club were leaked, reports Sky Sports.
Images appeared on social media showing Sane wearing a Bayern shirt and signing a contract. However, the deal has yet to officially completed.
Goal has previously reported that Bayern have agreed a deal with City for Sane worth an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m), which could rise to €60m (£54.8m/$67m) with add ons.
Digne eyed as Chilwell alternative
Manchester City and Chelsea will target Everton's Lucas Digne if they fail to land Ben Chilwell from Leicester, according to ESPN.
The Premier League heavyweights are both keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have made England international Chilwell a prime target.
However, the Foxes are under no financial pressure to sell so will likely resist any interest, meaning Toffees defender Digne is now being considered as an alternative.
Moyes keen on Barkley reunion
West Ham boss David Moyes is still keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, reports the Mirror.
Moyes, who tried to sign Barkley on loan in January, gave the midfielder his professional debut as a 17-year-old at Everton in 2011. He went on to make 179 appearances for the Toffees before joining Chelsea in 2018.
The England international hasn't always been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, however, and Moyes hopes the promise of first-team football to boost his chances of making the England squad for next year's European Championship will be enough to tempt Barkley to switch from west to east London.
Dortmund seal Bellingham deal
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of teenager Jude Bellingham from Birmingham, according to Bild.
The German side will reportedly pay an initial fee in excess of £20 million ($25m) for England U17 international, who has been a regular in the Blues side this season.
The news will be a significant blow to Manchester United, who have been chasing the 17-year-old for some time and were confident of securing his signature this summer.