Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd keen on Bergwijn

Man Utd have first option on Memphis, Lyon confirm
Manchester United have priority access to re-signing Memphis Depay, Lyon sporting director Juninho has confirmed.
PSG set to make Icardi deal permanent
PSG want to make the loan signing of Mauro Icardi from Inter permanent, according to FC Inter News.
In order to complete a deal for the Argentine, they will have to pay €65m (£55m/€72m), while they are ready to offer the hitman a five-year contract with a basic salary of €12m.
AC Milan step up Ibrahimovic chase
Ailing AC Milan are stepping up the chase to sign veteran attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
Out of contract at the end of the year, the 38-year-old Swede has a long list of clubs eager for his services, including Bologna, Napoli and Milan. And the Rossoneri, who are struggling in Serie A, have made a renewed push for his services.
Inter Miami eyeing up Modric move
Villa announces his retirement
Former Barcelona star David Villa has confirmed his plans to retire once the current J-League season finishes.
The 37-year-old has been playing for Japanese side Vissel Kobe this year with three league matches remaining before an Emperor's Cup semi-final in late December.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Villa revealed he will be hanging up his boots, declaring he wanted to finish his career on his own terms.
AC Milan lock down Daniel Maldini
The son of Paolo Maldini has signed a contract extension with AC Milan which keeps him tied to the club until June 2024.
Daniel Maldini, 18, is an attacking midfielder and is currently lining up for Milan's U19's side, but is clearly seen as a future first-team prospect.
From father to son: #MilanPrimavera's Daniel Maldini has extended his contract with the club until 30 June 2024.— ACMilan Youth Sector (@acmilanyouth) November 12, 2019
Questa mattina Daniel Maldini si è legato ai colori rossoneri fino al 30 giugno 2024. pic.twitter.com/tTf1AgrGei
Rodrygo wants to avoid pressure of replacing Ronaldo at Real Madrid
Rodrygo Goes says it is a "shame" he never got to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and does not want to be seen as a replacement for the Real Madrid great.
The 18-year-old has made a quick impact at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Santos - scoring five goals in six appearances.
However, the teenage forward – in line to earn his first senior Brazil cap in Friday's friendly with Argentina – is cautious about playing with such high expectations.Read the full story on Goal!
Juninho dreaming of Benzema ending his career at Lyon
Lyon sporting director Juninho wants Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to finish his career at the Ligue 1 club.
Benzema, 31, came through the Lyon academy and starred in Ligue 1 before joining Madrid for €35 million ($38m) in July 2009.
Juninho, who played alongside Benzema at Lyon, is desperate for the forward to return to the club and has already floated the idea by him.
Former Barca product Olmo admits Croatia international interest
Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo insisted it has always been his dream to play for Spain, despite interest from Croatia.
Barcelona academy product Olmo joined Zagreb in 2014 and is eligible to represent Croatia, having not yet made a senior appearance for his native Spain.
However, the 21-year-old is in line to earn his first cap this week after being included in Robert Moreno's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Malta and Romania.
Matic eyes Man Utd departure
Nemanja Matic could leave Manchester United as soon as January, according to the Telegraph.
Having fallen behind Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield, Matic is ready to leave the club in search of more playing time.
AC Milan and Inter Milan are seen as two possible destinations if Man Utd sanction a move.
West Ham decide not to sack Pellegrini
West Ham have opted not to sack Manuel Pellegrini during the international break, according to the Daily Mail.
The manager has been under fire throughout a seven-game winless run, with the club currently sitting in 16th.
However, the board are reluctant to get rid of Pellegrini, despite upcoming matches against Tottenham, Chelsea, Wolves and Arsenal.
United keen on Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn could join Manchester United next summer, should they qualify for the Champions League
The Mirror are reporting that the PSV Eindhoven man would not consider moving to a club outside of Europe’s premier competition, with the Red Devils keen admirers of the winger.
Should Bergwijn make the move to Old Trafford, he may cost as much as £40 million ($51m/€47m).
Attacking reinforcements top priority for Toronto
Toronto are planning to sign attacking reinforcements during the MLS off-season, to help Jozy Altidore.
“We still do miss that second goalscorer,” club president Bill Manning said ahead of last weekend’s MLS Cup final defeat to Seattle Sounders, as quoted by the MLS website.
“That's something we're going to address in this winter [transfer] window,” he added. “That's why I say we're not complete yet. I do think we still need one more window to further strengthen the team.”
Rakitic unhappy with substitute role at Barca
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has admitted he is not happy with his lack of play time at the Camp Nou
“How can I enjoy it?” he told reporters. “It's like I've said many times, how does my little daughter feel when you take a toy from here?
"She feels sad. Well, I feel the same. They took my ball. I feel sad.”
Chelsea to offer Rudiger new deal
Antonio Rudiger could be in line for a new Chelsea contract despite playing just 45 minutes of football this season, as per the MailOnline.
The centre-back has had an injury-hit campaign that has resulted in him making just one appearance so far.
However, Stamford Bridge officials know the quality of the German international and, with Rudiger entering the final two years of his contract next summer, Chelsea are planning to offer him a new long-term extension.
Modric hints at Serie A move
Luka Modric has indicated he would consider a move to Italy this summer, when his contact at Real Madrid expires.
“I like Italy, it's close to Croatia,” he said a recent interview. “I watch Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there. Then the Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats.”
"We'll see if one day I can play in Italy, I can't talk about this because I'm a Real Madrid player, I like being in Real and for now I see my future only there.”