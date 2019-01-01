Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move

Arsenal weigh up bid for Milan stopper Donnarumma
Arsenal are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Tutto Mercato Web.
The 20-year-old has already been talked up as a future European great between the posts, and with Petr Cech set to retire after Wednesday's Europa League final, Gunners boss Unai Emery is keen to take Donnarumma to the Emirates Stadium - even if it means parting with a large chunk of his transfer kitty.
Roberto Martinez emerges as shock Valverde replacement at Barca
Belgium national team boss Roberto Martinez has emerged as the favourite to replace Ernesto Valverde, should Barcelona decide to part company with the Spaniard this summer.
A report from RAC1 suggests Valverde is under increasing pressure after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Valencia, despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles.
Former Everton boss Martinez is seen as an ideal replacement after leading Belgium to a third-placed finish in last summer's World Cup.
Real set to cash in on Isco, Bale and James Rodriguez
After an underwhelming season both domestically and in Europe, Real Madrid are set to give their squad a major facelift this summer.
And according to Marca, Isco, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez head the list of departures in order to bankroll a host of new arrivals, including Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
Hazard hints at potential exit ahead of Europa League final
Eden Hazard says he has grown from a baby to a "big man" in his seven years at Chelsea, as he approaches what could be his last game for the Blues.
The 28-year-old attacker has suggested he will leave Chelsea this summer, with Real Madrid expected to sign him.
Emery urges Arsenal to hijack Man Utd's Meunier move
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier from underneath the noses of Manchester United this summer.
According to a report in Metro, Emery is keen to bring the defender to the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is expected to leave the club over the next few weeks.
Abraham refuses to rule out Villa move
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out playing for Aston Vila in the Premier League next season, according to BirminghamLive.
The forward has been a hit at Villa Park this season, but his loan from Chelsea comes to an end this week, with many expecting him to return to Stamford Bridge and compete for a first-team place.
"You can never say never," Abraham said.
Gattuso set to leave Milan
Griezmann and De Ligt in, Coutinho out at Barcelona
After their spectacular collapse in the Champions League and defeat in the Copa del Rey, few can blame Barcelona for already thinking ahead to 2019-20 campaign.
In defence, either Matthijs de Ligt arrives from Ajax or Barca will stay out of the market for new centre-backs, while up front, President Jose Bartomeu is the only man pushing for Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid.