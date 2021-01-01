Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

Guardiola: 'We will try to win the game'
Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: “Don’t worry, now the sun rises! We will try to win the game. We don’t think about the result from one week ago, or the consequences. Play to win the game.”
On team selection: “It is Fernandinho’s birthday, it is my present. Everyone is able to play, I don’t know, I decide for these guys.”
☔️
It all adds to the drama ☔#UCL pic.twitter.com/UxAqILIOdT— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
What happened last time Man City were in the semi-finals?
It dates back to 2015-16, the last time City were this far in the competition. Manuel Pellegerini was in charge of the Sky Blues, who are pitted against Real Madrid – but Los Blancos had the big-guns in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric conducting the gameplan.
Real Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate, and went on to claim victory of the whole competition. Since then, the farthest that City had come in the tournament was the last-eight (until now, of course).
No Mbappe? No problem!
5 – Paris Saint-Germain have won each of their previous five matches in all competitions in which Kylian Mbappé hasn’t started under Mauricio Pochettino. Undeterred. pic.twitter.com/pnEv3pl16G— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2021
It's been 10 years since Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League
Surprise surprise, there is torrential rain happening in Northwest England
What a glorious day for a glorious game of football 😍
Welcome to Manchester 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/dZoaSq5Ga1— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City haven't been in a European final for 51 years...
Pep Guardiola hasn't reached a Champions League final in 10 years.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Is today the day? 🙏 #UCL pic.twitter.com/goRnkUhoZB
Team news: Man City XI vs PSG XI
Here are the full lineups ahead of the game, with Kylian Mbappe a notable absence – he starts the game off from the bench.
🏴 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐯 𝐏𝐒𝐆 🇫🇷— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Kylian Mbappe is only fit enough for the bench 💔
The teams are IN 👇 #UCL pic.twitter.com/QGb7Jxei0L
A blessing for Guardiola's side?
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo
PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimbembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Icardi
Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Mbappe, Rafinha, Danilo, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba
Man City fans give the team a warm (but rainy...) welcome 👋
Horrible night in Manchester but a few hundred to welcome the team bus which arrived early and caught me out pic.twitter.com/5YnSbiyjNp— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 4, 2021
Hello everyone, and welcome to our Champions League liveblog!
Today, of course, is the day of the hotly-anticipated Champions League semi-final contested between Manchester City and PSG.
Pep Guardiola's side currently lead 2-1 on aggregate, and he's just one game away from reaching his first ever Champions League final with Man City – unless Mauricio Pochettino can stage an epic comeback.
Team news coming shortly!