Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

Fortress Elland Road
7 - Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W3 D4), their longest run without defeat at Elland Road in the top-flight since a run of 15 in 2001. Fortress. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/BW0dp04YCp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2021
Whites chase first win
The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely at Elland Road. Remember, this is only their second Premier League match with a full capacity since their relegation from the top-flight 17 years ago, so Whites fans are keen to make up for lost time.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are seeking their first league win of the season after opening the campaign with a thrashing by Manchester United, before draws against Everton and Burnley.
Liverpool meanwhile have seven points from their opening three games, easing past Norwich and Burnley before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. They can go joint top with a win.
Team news: Leeds vs Liverpool
This is how we line up for #LEELIV today at Elland Road 👊
Order of play
We will be keeping an eye on three matches this afternoon/evening (all times BST):
16:30 Leeds vs Liverpool
17:00 AC Milan vs Lazio
20:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Domestic football returned with a bang on Saturday and luckily there's plenty more action from across Europe today to keep us entertained.
Let's waste no more time and dive straight in....