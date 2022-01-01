Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

And that's it! Comoros have beaten Ghana 3-2 to knock them out of the Afcon group stage – what a result for Comoros, who are appearing in their first-ever Afcon tournament!

It's the first time in 16 years that Ghana have failed to progress to the knockouts.

What a game, Comoros! This also means the end of the tournament for Arsenal's Thomas Partey, who will most likely be due to return to the Gunners squad sooner now rather than later.

A moment of joy for both Comoros and Arsenal fans.