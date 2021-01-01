Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea all in action on Boxing Day

With the lunchtime kick-offs being scrubbed from the calendar, Sunday’s yuletide offerings begin at 3pm.

Manchester City will be looking to build on their standing as Christmas No.1s, Arsenal can cement a spot inside the Champions League places and Chelsea will be searching for a spark after taking only one win from their last four Premier League outings.

Spurs can become upwardly mobile, West Ham don’t want to be cast adrift of the top four and Brighton or Brentford could end the day inside the top half.

Today’s order of play is as follows:

1500: Man City vs Leicester

1500: Norwich vs Arsenal

1500: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

1500: West Ham vs Southampton

1730: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

2000: Brighton vs Brentford

(All times GMT)