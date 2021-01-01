Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

Join Goal for all of today's action, including the showdown between Manchester United and Brighton, as well as the latest from across Europe

Updated
🚨 Southampton vs Burnley teams🚨

2021-04-04T10:04:15Z

The XIs have been announced for today's first game in the Premier League.

Here is the Southampton XI, which sees the return of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott:

And here is Burnley's XI:

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-04-04T09:55:29Z

Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the action from today's games, including:

• Southampton vs Burnley (12 noon)

• Newcastle United vs Tottenham (2:05pm)

• Aston Villa vs Fulham (4:30pm)

• Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin (5pm)

• Man Utd vs Brighton (7:30pm)

• Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)

And more!

(All times BST)