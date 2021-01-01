Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Abraham at 'point of no return' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Hayes happy to finish season with a win
Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes was pleased to see her team respond to losing the Champions League final to Barcelona by beating Everton in the FA Cup.
A 3-0 victory over Everton sent Chelsea into the quarter-finals and Hayes felt the success also demonstrated the strength in depth at her disposal.
"To compete in the Champions League we need the squad depth and every week we have some disappointed faces," said Hayes. "It's not an easy task every week.
"When we came into the game tonight, I wanted to see Chelsea Women at its best and, whoever I pick, I can get a strong performance from every player.
"It is a real fabulous achievement from the players, they deserve every bit of credit that they've gained this year."
Abraham at 'point of no return'
Tammy Abraham is increasingly resigned to the fact that he will be leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window, reports the Daily Mail.
The England international has been unable to establish himself in the team since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager and is expected to move on at the end of the season.
Goal has previously reported that the likes of West Ham and Leicester are keen on the striker, and that Chelsea value Abraham at £40 million ($55m).