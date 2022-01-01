Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Timo Werner, Mason Mount
Getty

An Englishman abroad

2022-04-12T19:30:00.000Z

Madrid 0 (3)-(2) 1 Chelsea

WATCH: Mount effort draws Blues closer

2022-04-12T19:25:00.000Z

Madrid 0 (3)-(2) 1 Chelsea

End-to-end in Munich

2022-04-12T19:20:00.000Z

Bayern 0 (0)-(1) 0 Villarreal

The roar around Allianz Arena tonight is biblical - but if anything, it seems to have spurred Villarreal's counter-attack instincts on to new heights.

Every time they encounter a dangerous situation in their own box, the Yellow Submarine play it long and put Bayern Munich into a passage of frantic backwheel action of their own.

GOAL: Madrid 0 (3)-(2) 1 Chelsea

2022-04-12T19:15:00.000Z

(Mason Mount)

The perfect start at Santiago Bernabeu for the defending champions!

Chelsea needed to strike first to keep themselves in this contest on a psychological level and that is just what they have done against Real Madrid, through the ever-reliable Mason Mount.

The England man is fed a little dink on the edge of the box by Timo Werner, shrugs off his defender and blasts a powerful finish beyond Thibaut Courtois. Game on!

Mason Mount, Chelsea, scores at Real Madrid UCL 2021-22
Getty

Blues survive early free-kick chance

2022-04-12T19:10:00.000Z

Madrid 0 (3)-(1) 0 Chelsea

A spot of lazy defence on the edge of their own box means Chelsea are made to sweat here by a Real Madrid free-kick.

Up steps Karim Benzema - but the Frenchman's effort is too high, turned over the crossbar and pitching wide to boot.

KO: Madrid v Chelsea

2022-04-12T19:00:00.000Z

Bayern v Villarreal

The anthems are concluded, the coins have been tossed, the excitement has reached fever pitch.

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Please be upstanding...

2022-04-12T18:55:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

You must wonder - how many people have played the Champions League Anthem at their weddings? It's an absolutely perfect choice - stately, superb, dramatic, full of expectation, just like every evening reception should be.

If aliens ever invade, this should be the official anthem of Earth. There's no question about it, save maybe Buddy Holly by Weezer.

The teams have stood, the flags have been unfurled - we are moments away from a massive few hours of football.

History beckons for Blues?

2022-04-12T18:45:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Old heads on old shoulders?

2022-04-12T18:35:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Call him master

2022-04-12T18:25:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Lukaku missing amid turmoil

2022-04-12T18:20:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Has there been a more unhappy customer than Romelu Lukaku this season? Even Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be marginally more pleased with life in the Premier League than the Belgian, and he's playing for Manchester United!

But despite FIFA Club World Cup success, the Stamford Bridge return for the former Inter star has been a fraught one. He's failed to deliver on his promise on the pitch, and has found himself gradually phased out of regular starting berths by Thomas Tuchel as a result.

The attacker is injured, hence his absence today - but if Chelsea manage to turn this around without him, his place at the club grows more unsteady.

lukaku
(C)Getty Images

Team News: Bayern v Villarreal

2022-04-12T18:10:00.000Z

Hosts out to reverse first leg result

And if you missed them too, this is how the sides line up at Allianz Arena...

Up periscope!

2022-04-12T18:00:00.000Z

Bayern v Villarreal

Last but not least, Villarreal have revealed their XI for today's game in Munich.

History beckons for the Yellow Submarine, who have run with their Europea League triumph last season and not looked back.

Could they mount another mighty upset against Bayern Munich?

Blues into the fray

2022-04-12T17:55:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

Hot on the heels in Germany, Chelsea have confirmed the XI who will take to the field in just over an hour against Real Madrid.

It is a big - a very big - night in Spain for Timo Werner up front. Thoughts, Blues fans? Can the visitors turn this one around with one of the all-time great European escapes?

Here comes Bavaria...

2022-04-12T17:50:00.000Z

Bayern v Villarreal

The lineup is in for our other hosts today too - Bayern Munich have confirmed their starting XI for their all-important clash with Villarreal.

Despite trailing by a goal, the hosts are surely favourites, no? Especially with Robert Lewandowski - Benzema's rival for the Ballon d'Or if there was one - up in front.

Let us know what you think - will this side turn it around for the Bundesliga champions?

Is Benzema the Ballon d'Or king?

2022-04-12T17:40:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

So, Chelsea are in Madrid, which is good news - but Karim Benzema is too, which is less good news for the Blues.

You've got to imagine Thomas Tuchel would give a lot to have a forward in form as rich as the Frenchman, who looks to have shrugged off his controversial tag and truly stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow at Santiago Bernabeu.

The latter is a bit of an unfair statement - he's always scored goals and won trophies, after all - but could this be the year he wins the Ballon d'Or? Former Blancos man Ronaldo - the other Ronaldo - certainly thinks so.

Do you remember the first time?

2022-04-12T17:30:00.000Z

How fond are your memories, Champions League spotters? Can you recall what unfolded last Tuesday, or has the manic action of the weekend displaced it for quality value?

No matter - here's a handy reminder of what went down.

In Spain, Villarreal surprised everyone with the shock result of the round, edging out Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute finish - their only on-target shot of the game.

In England, defending champions Chelsea saw their attempt to claim consecutive crowns take a near-fatal blow as Real Madrid blew them away 3-1 with a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Thank goodness away goals are a thing of the past, eh?

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Champions League 2021-22
Getty

The early bird...

2022-04-12T17:25:00.000Z

Madrid v Chelsea

...catches the team news?

Real Madrid are certainly eager to book their place if their lineup reveal is anything to go by - Los Blancos have already dropped their squad for today!

GOAL's newly minted Ballon d'Or Power Rankings leader Karim Benzema fronts up for the hosts, and he'll be looking to deliver a turn akin to the one that saw him run rampant at Stamford Bridge.

Here's how they'll line-up.

Today's order of play

2022-04-12T17:20:00.000Z

Eight remain - but by this time tomorrow, plus a few hours, only four will be left in the hat to be called European champions.

Three Spanish sides, three English teams, one German heavyweight and a sole Portuguese representative are all who stay standing - but two of them will be going home today.

Who do you think it will be? Today's order of play is as follows:

2000/15000: Bayern Munich v Villarreal
2000/15000: Real Madrid v Chelsea

(All times BST/EST)

Danjuma Villarreal
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-12T17:15:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

But c'mon, who are we kidding? You're here for the juicy highlights of not one but two absolute monster clashes that will decide whcih pair of European giants make their way into the semi-finals of the game's biggest club competition, at least in the Northern Hemisphere.

So sit down, kick back and get ready to rock - it's Champions League quarter-final time!

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Getty Images