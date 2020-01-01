Champions League & Europa League draws live: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Man Utd learn knockout paths

⏰ Under an hour until the Europa League draw!
Here's a reminder of what's happened in the Europa League so far...
🔥 Lewy's on top form in the UCL
Robert Lewandowski leads the Champions League scoring charts this season with 11 strikes to his name.
Can he inspire Bayern Munich to glory?!
📅 When are the quarter-finals & semi-finals?
Here are all the key match dates...
The remaining Champions League last-16 matches will be played on August 7/8, while the Europa League last-16 games will be played on August 5/6.
Champions League mini-tournament dates:
- Quarter-finals: August 12 - August 15
- Semi-finals: August 18 - August 19
- Final: August 23
Europa League mini-tournament dates:
- Quarter-finals: August 10 - August 11
- Semi-finals: August 16 - August 17
- Final: August 21
Here's what will happen today...
There will be three draws for each tournament today:
- Quarter-final draw
- Semi-final draw
- Draw to determine 'home' team in final
Remember, there is no seeding in this draw, or country protection, so it it possible that we could see some feisty derby games!
Sterling targeting Champions League final run
Raheem Sterling is aiming to reach the Champions League final with Manchester City this season, having missed out on Premier League glory.
"Hopefully, we can finish with an FA Cup final and a Champions League final," Sterling said ahead of the draw.
🥇 Will 'Mr Champions League' get another crown?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus trail to Lyon in the last 16 - will they overturn that deficit and book their place in the quarter-finals?
🗣 Bayern & Man City are UCL favourites - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the favourites to win this season’s Champions League – and admits he would love to see a shootout between two of his biggest rivals.
He told reporters: “For me, the two big favourites left in the competition are Bayern and Man City. That would be an interesting game! I don’t know exactly if it could happen, if they will meet in the semi-final or whatever.
“Bayern obviously played a very impressive season in Germany, before and after lockdown. After Hansi Flick took over it was really impressive what they did.
“They are obviously the two favourites."
Who do you think will come out on top as kings of Europe? 🤔
🤔 How will the UCL & UEL work?
The public health concerns arising from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic mean that the Champions League and Europa League can't be completed in normal fashion.
From the quarter-final stage on in both competitions, games will be played in a single country and ties will be single-legged rather than the usual two-legged affairs.
Portugal will host Champions League matches and Germany has been chosen to host Europa League matches.
Champions League mini-tournament venues
Two stadiums will host the remaining Champions League quarter-final and semi-final matches: Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade and Benfica's Estadio da Luz.
The final will be played at Estadio da Luz.
Europa League mini-tournament venues
Koln's RheinEnergieStadion, Duisburg's MSV-Arena, Fortuna Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena and Schalke's Arena AufSchalke will host the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Koln's RheinEnergieStadion has been confirmed as the venue for the 2020 Europa League final.
It's been a while, so here's a reminder...
⚽️ Which teams are in the hat?
Here are the clubs who are in the mix...
Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain (confirmed)
The remaining four teams will be the winners of the following ties: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs Napoli, Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Juventus vs Lyon.
Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen
Olympiakos or Wolves
Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter or Getafe
Sevilla or Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
LASK or Manchester United
🏆 Champions League & Europa League draw day is here!
The Champions League and Europa League return in August, with the last-16 ties set to be decided.
But, before those games are played, UEFA will chart out the paths to the respective finals, by making the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of each tournament.
The Champions League draw is set to get under way at 11am BST (6am ET), with the Europa League draw happening an hour later at 12 noon BST (7am ET).
