How to live stream TNT Sports on Discovery+: details and UK TV football schedule

Neil Bennett
Discovery+ TNT SportsTNT Sports
TV Guide & Streaming

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League and much more online with Discovery+

Discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK.

The service officially replaces the BT Sport app, following BT's new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.

BT Sport officially rebranded to TNT Sport in Summer 2023. Pre-existing BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media subscribers were notified of the change that officially took place on July 18.

Other than having a new name, there are no changes to the channel's previous incarnation - that is, however, apart from the upcoming change to the app.

Previously available via the BT Sport app, TNT Sports is now moving it's online streaming operation to Discovery+.

Watch and live stream TNT Sports on Discovery+

Discovery+ also hosts a variety of entertainment channels that will be familiar to UK TV fans including TLC, Quest, Really, The Food Network, DMax and plenty more.

Upcoming football on TNT Sport TV schedule

DateKick-OffMatchCompetitionChannel
Sep 2117:45LASK vs LiverpoolUEFA Europa LeagueTNT Sports 1
Sep 2117:45Legia Warsaw vs Aston VillaUEFA Europa Conference LeagueTNT Sports 2
Sep 2120:00Ajax vs MarseilleUEFA Europa LeagueTNT Sports 4
Sep 2120:00Rangers vs Real BetisUEFA Europa LeagueTNT Sports 3, TNT Sports Ultimate
Sep 2120:00Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK AthensUEFA Europa LeagueTNT Sports 1
Sep 2120:00West Ham United vs Backa TopolaUEFA Europa LeagueTNT Sports 2
Sep 2320:00Burnley vs Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Sep 3012:30Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier LeagueTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

FAQs

What date does the BT Sport app close?

The BT Sport app officially closes on October 12 2023. This means that customers will no longer be able to watch TNT Sports through the BT app or online web player.

How much is TNT Sports on Discovery+?

Discovery+ is £20 a month and available as a rolling contract meaning viewers are able to cancel their subscription at any time.

How do I activate Discovery+?

Go to bt.com/sport/discovery-plus and click on the "Activate Discovery+" button.

Can I get Discovery+ on Sky?

Discovery+ is now available as a free add-on to most Sky TV subscriptions. However, to watch TNT Sports you will need Discovery+ Premium.

Is Eurosport available on Discovery+?

Yes. Eurosport is available as part of all TNT Sports bundles.

SportBig SportVIPDiscovery+

£15

£35

£60

£20

24 month contract

24 month contract

24 month contract

Rolling 1 month contract

What football competitions does TNT Sports show?

Along with exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, TNT Sports also show 52 live Premier League games per season.

Across the continent, TNT Sports also has rights to show Italian Serie A football.

What other sports do TNT Sports show?

Along with their extensive football coverage, TNT Sports also shows a host of other sports including MMA action in the UFC, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP and big boxing, including exclusive rights to Tyson Fury fights.

