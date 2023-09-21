How to live stream TNT Sports on Discovery+: details and UK TV football schedule

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK.
The service officially replaces the BT Sport app, following BT's new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.
BT Sport officially rebranded to TNT Sport in Summer 2023. Pre-existing BT TV, Sky or Virgin Media subscribers were notified of the change that officially took place on July 18.
Other than having a new name, there are no changes to the channel's previous incarnation - that is, however, apart from the upcoming change to the app.
Previously available via the BT Sport app, TNT Sports is now moving it's online streaming operation to Discovery+.
Discovery+ also hosts a variety of entertainment channels that will be familiar to UK TV fans including TLC, Quest, Really, The Food Network, DMax and plenty more.
Upcoming football on TNT Sport TV schedule
|Date
|Kick-Off
|Match
|Competition
|Channel
|Sep 21
|17:45
|LASK vs Liverpool
|UEFA Europa League
|TNT Sports 1
|Sep 21
|17:45
|Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa
|UEFA Europa Conference League
|TNT Sports 2
|Sep 21
|20:00
|Ajax vs Marseille
|UEFA Europa League
|TNT Sports 4
|Sep 21
|20:00
|Rangers vs Real Betis
|UEFA Europa League
|TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports Ultimate
|Sep 21
|20:00
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs AEK Athens
|UEFA Europa League
|TNT Sports 1
|Sep 21
|20:00
|West Ham United vs Backa Topola
|UEFA Europa League
|TNT Sports 2
|Sep 23
|20:00
|Burnley vs Manchester United
|Premier League
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
|Sep 30
|12:30
|Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|Premier League
|TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
FAQs
What date does the BT Sport app close?
The BT Sport app officially closes on October 12 2023. This means that customers will no longer be able to watch TNT Sports through the BT app or online web player.
How much is TNT Sports on Discovery+?
Discovery+ is £20 a month and available as a rolling contract meaning viewers are able to cancel their subscription at any time.
How do I activate Discovery+?
Go to bt.com/sport/discovery-plus and click on the "Activate Discovery+" button.
Can I get Discovery+ on Sky?
Discovery+ is now available as a free add-on to most Sky TV subscriptions. However, to watch TNT Sports you will need Discovery+ Premium.
Is Eurosport available on Discovery+?
Yes. Eurosport is available as part of all TNT Sports bundles.
|Sport
|Big Sport
|VIP
|Discovery+
£15
£35
£60
£20
24 month contract
24 month contract
24 month contract
Rolling 1 month contract
What football competitions does TNT Sports show?
Along with exclusive rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, TNT Sports also show 52 live Premier League games per season.
Across the continent, TNT Sports also has rights to show Italian Serie A football.
What other sports do TNT Sports show?
Along with their extensive football coverage, TNT Sports also shows a host of other sports including MMA action in the UFC, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP and big boxing, including exclusive rights to Tyson Fury fights.