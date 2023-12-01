How to watch the FA Cup match between York and Wigan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing FA Cup Round 2 fixture, National League side York City face off against League One outfit Wigan Athletic with both sides vying to advance ahead in the tie.

After a toothless draw against Chester City in the first round, York City got the better of their opposition in the replay with the latter winning 2-1. Lenell John-Lewis bagged himself a brace in the previous fixture and the forward would be hoping to produce a similar performance if they want to march ahead in the competition.

Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, netted two goals past Exeter City in the second-half without any reply as they cruised to the next round of the FA Cup. While they are hovering around the middle of the table in League One, the visit to York City should be a routine fixture for them with the visitors yet to lose against the home side in their history.

York vs Wigan kick-off time

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: LNER Community Stadium

York City host Wigan Athletic at the LNER Community Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch York vs Wigan online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture will be available to stream on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

York team news

The hosts could miss the services of their top scorer this season, Dipo Akinyemi after the forward missed the previous clash. Alex Woodyard will also be suspended after he was given his marching orders last week.

Experienced campaigner David Stockdale could return between the sticks with George Sykes-Kenworthy dropping down to the bench.

York City predicted XI: Stockdale; Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Daley; Green, Burgess, Dyson; Davies, John-Lewis, Kouhyar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stockdale, Sykes-Kenworthy, Watson Defenders: Cordner, Howe, Joshua, Latty-Fairweather, Daley, Crookes, Barrow, Duckworth, Fallowfield, Andoh Midfielders: Batty, Burgess, McLaughlin, Stott, Castro, Dyson Forwards: Henderson, Harriot, Kennedy, Siziba, Kouhyar, Akinyemi, Davies, John-Lewis

Wigan team news

Jason Kerr and Thelo Aasgaard are touted to miss the fixture after sustaining a metatarsal and ankle injury, respectively while Liam Morrison is another long-term absentee for the club after picking up an injury with Scotland U-21 during the international break.

Wigan Athletic predicted XI: Amos; Clare, Rekik, Watts, Pearce; M. Smith, Shaw; Godo, Lang, McManaman; Magennis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amos, Tickle Defenders: Rekik, Watts, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare Midfielders: Shaw, M. Smith, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Sze, Balagizi Forwards: Jones, Godo, Lang, Smith, McManaman, Humphreys, Wyke, Stones, Magennis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Mar 1999 York 1-3 Wigan League One 31 Oct 1998 Wigan 5-0 York League One 7 Mar 1998 York 2-2 Wigan League One 1 Nov 1997 Wigan 1-1 York League One

