How to watch the FA Cup match between Wrexham and Yeovil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ryan Reynold's Wrexham AFC will square off against Yeovil Town in a feisty FA Cup second round clash.

Wrexham defeated Mansfield Town in the first round of the prestigious competition as goals from Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin on either side of the half helped them secure victory. Currently, second in Football League Two standings, Wrexham are on course for another scintillating campaign as they continue their journey scaling the different tiers of English football.

Yeovil Town, on the other hand, played out a 3-2 thriller against Gateshead to secure qualification in the next round. Yeovil netted three goals without a reply until the 67th minute and despite Gateshead scoring two late goals, Yeovil marched through the next round to set up an encounter with Wrexham.

Wrexham vs Yeovil kick-off time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm GMT Venue: STōK Cae Ras

Wrexham will host Yeovil Town at the STōK Cae Ras with kick-off scheduled at 3:45 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup fixture will be available to watch on ITVX in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

The home side have numerous players out injured for the clash with Arthur Okonkwo's condition tipped to be assessed before kick-off after the shot-stopper hobbled off the pitch against Harrogate Town.

While Ryan Barnett, Eoghan O'Connell, Jordan Tunnicliffe, and Steven Fletcher are all out injured for Wrexham

Paul Mullin has seven goals this term as he looks to add more to his tally against Yeovil Town alongside Elliot Lee who has registered 11 strikes.

Wrexham predicted XI: Howard; Mendy, Hayden, Tozer, O'Connor, McClean; Jones, Evans, Lee; Dalby, Mullin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Lainton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, Cleworth, Hayden, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: Evans, O'Connor, Young, Jones, Cannon, Davies, Cushion, Forde, McClean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Yeovil team news

Rhys Murphy was restricted to a bench appearance last week but the forward could return to Yeovil's starting lineup on Sunday, especially after bagging a goal in the first round against Gateshead.

Jamie Sendles-White is the sole player out injured for the visitors as Yeovil didn't report any new fresh injury problems after their fixture last week.

Yeovil predicted XI: Day; Smith, Williams, Wannell, Whittle; Young, Worthington, Lo-Everton, Dawes; Murphy, Nouble.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Day, Evans, Buse, Williams Defenders: Smith, Williams, Wannell, Whittle , Idehen, Bell, Staunton Midfielders: Worthington, Owers, Dawes, Cooper, Pollock, Stevens, Lo-Everton Forwards: Maguire-Drew, Cox, Hyde, Young, Linton, Fisher, Nouble, Murphy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Apr 2023 Wrexham 3-0 Yeovil National League 13 Aug 2022 Yeovil 1-1 Wrexham National League 22 Jan 2022 Yeovil 1-2 Wrexham National League 1 Dec 2021 Wrexham 0-2 Yeovil National League 8 May 2021 Wrexham 3-0 Yeovil National League

