On the back of a shambolic European loss, Newcastle United travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolves who are on a prolific run in the Premier League.

Having handed reigning treble-winners Manchester City their first loss of the campaign two weeks back, Wolves have followed up the scinitllating win with a draw and a win to make it seven points out of the available nine in their previous three encounters. With just one point separating Wolves and Chelsea who are seeded in the 10th position, Gary O'Neil's men would be vying to enter the top half of the table with a victory against a depleted Newcastle side. The home side have found the back of the net 12 successive times playing at the Molineux Stadium and will once again look to get their forwards in action when they host Newcastle United.

After a thunderous smashing of PSG in Matchday 2 of the UCL, the Magpies have followed up the win with a devastating defeat against Borussia Dortmund. Placed in the Group of the Death in this season's UCL, Eddie Howe would know the cost of every loss that is inflicted upon his team if he wants to make headlines and qualify through to the next phase. Switching back to the Premier League on Saturday, the Magpies are comfortably placed at the sixth spot and could displace Aston Villa with a victory at Molineux. Newcastle United have not lost a game in England since their wretched outing against Brighton and the Magpies would be looking to extend their streak against Wolves.

Wolves vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Molineux Stadium

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Jean Ricner-Bellegrade is recovering from a muscle injury while Hugo Bueno has picked up a hamstring problem and the duo will be unavailable for selection during Wolves' clash.

O'Neil's side will be boosted by the return of Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo and midfielder Mario Lemina. The two suspended players will be vying to return straight to the lineup with Semedo replacing Matt Doherty and Lemina coming in place of Joao Gomes.

Wolves Predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Traore, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Cunha, Hwang



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, S. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Hodge, Gomes, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang, Silva, Kalajdzic

Newcastle team news

The biggest upset for Newcastle United this week was the banning of their summer signing Sandro Tonali. After being involved in a betting scandal the Italian midfielder has been suspended from professional football until August of next year which is a massive blow for Eddie Howe and company considering they spent big for the former AC Milan midfielder.

Two new names were added to Newcastle's injury list with Swedish forward Alexander Isak being substituted 15 minutes into the Magpies european encounter with Borussia Dortmund. The same match saw Eddie Howe remove Jacob Murphy with a suspected shoulder dislocation just five minutes after he was brought into action and the duo will be unavailable on Saturday.

Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman are already on the treatment table for the English side with lower body injuries. English striker Callum Wilson is touted to make the starting lineup due to Isak's absence.

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Targett, Burn, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Anderson Forwards: Gordon, Almiron, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

Newcastle United have won twice against Wolves in the previous five games with the latter winning just once and two games ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 12 Mar 2023 Newcastle 2-1 Wolves Premier League 28 Aug 2022 Wolves 1-1 Newcastle Premier League 9 Apr 2022 Newcastle 1-0 Wolves Premier League 2 Oct 2021 Wolves 2-1 Newcastle Premier League 28 Feb 2021 Newcastle 1-1 Wolves Premier League

