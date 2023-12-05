Wolves and Burnley square off at the Molineux in the Premier League with the former looking to revive from a loss at the Emirates and the latter vying to get off the foot of the table.
Wolves have managed just four points from their previous five games as Gary O'Neil's men registered two successive defeats against Fulham and Arsenal. Mattheus Cunha's late strike wasn't enough for Wolves who registered their seventh defeat of the 2023/24 PL campaign but they could revive their campaign with a win against a struggling Burnley side.
Vincent Kompany's Burnley achieved promotion from the EFL Championship and the English side were touted to surprise many with their performances. But their campaign thus far has been nothing short of upsetting as the Clarets are second-last in the table with just two wins. Their second win came against bottom-placed Sheffield United and the 5-0 thrashing will give the side major confidence before the intriguing clash.
Wolves vs Burnley kick-off time
|Date:
|December 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Molineux Stadium
Wolves will host Burnley at the iconic Molineux Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Wolves vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Wolves team news
Portuguese shot-stopper Jose Sa was withdrawn from the contest in the first half against Arsenal owing to an injury concern but the bankable custodian is touted to return to the lineup once again.
The English side will be without Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge with the duo nursing lower-body injuries while Rayan Ait-Nouri's fitness is a touch-and-go.
Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, H. Bueno; Cunha, Hwang
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sa, Bentley, King
|Defenders:
|Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty
|Midfielders:
|Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao
|Forwards:
|Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Hwang, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser
Burnley team news
Lyle Foster took an indefinite leave from Vincent Kompany's squad after struggling with mental issues while Arijanet Muric and Jack Cork are sidelined because of illness and an undisclosed injury, respectively.
Jordan Beyer picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and the defender will miss the clash against Wolves owing to his suspension.
Burnley predicted XI: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Koleosho; Amdouni, Rodriguez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi
|Defenders:
|Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei
|Forwards:
|Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|9 Jul 2022
|Wolves 3-0 Burnley
|Club Friendlies
|24 Apr 2022
|Burnley 1-0 Wolves
|Premier League
|2 Dec 2021
|Wolves 0-0 Burnley
|Premier League
|25 Apr 2021
|Wolves 0-4 Burnley
|Premier League
|21 Dec 2020
|Burnley 2-1 Wolves
|Premier League