Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United aim to put a full stop to their misery when they face League One team Wigan Athletic in an intriguing FA Cup clash.

Wigan Athletic are themselves struggling in their division with three defeats in their previous five games. Their run of three defeats on the trot took a u-turn with them managing four points from their available six helping them gain confidence before the all important FA Cup fixture.

The Red Devils enter the contest on the back of two defeats in their previous three games in the Premier League. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest both snatched three points from Erik Ten Hag's men. With the FA Cup being the only realistic opportunity to win silverware for the former Ajax manager, Manchester United would want to garner confidence with a victory on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: January 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 :15 pm GMT Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic will face Manchester United at the DW Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:15 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup clash will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Wigan Athletic team news

Wigan Athletic have two injury absentees with the duo of Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr ruled out of the match while Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith are doubtful before United's visit.

Wigan Athletic predicted XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amos, Tickle Defenders: Kerr, Rekik, Watts, Morrison, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare Midfielders: Shaw, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Balagizi, Jones, J. Smith, McManaman Forwards: Humphrys, Wyke, Godo, Lang, Sze, Magennis, Stones

Manchester United team news

Former Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund will return to the lineup after the Danish striker missed United's clash against Forest with an illness.

Erik ten Hag previously confirmed that Andre Onana will be available for the clash and then will later travel for the AFCON 2023. Sofyan Amrabat is another player who will miss out due to international commitments with Morocco.

The Red Devils will be without all of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Anthony Martial

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund



Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Jan 2017 Man United 4-0 Wigan Athletic FA Cup 16 Jul 2016 Wigan Athletic 0-2 Man Utd Club Friendlies 11 Aug 2013 Man United 2-0 Wigan Athletic Community Shield 1 Jan 2013 Wigan Athletic 0-4 Man Utd Premier League 15 Sept 2012 Man United 4-0 Wigan Athletic Premier League

Useful links