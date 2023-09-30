How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Sheff Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United and Sheffield United prepare to face each other in a fiesty clash at the London Stadium in the seventh round of the Premier League matches.

West Ham United cruised past Lincoln City in the EFL Cup in midweek on the back of Tomas Soucek's second-half strike. The reigning Conference League champions had a scintillating start to their Premier League campaign beating Chelsea and Brighton after a draw against Bournemouth in their opening fixture.

But consecutive losses against Manchester City and Liverpool have pushed the Hammers down to the 7th spot in the Premier League as David Moyes' men would be vying to revive the form they showed in their initial games.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are seeded at the foot of the table as they are on the hunt for their first victory in the latest edition of the Premier League. The Blades were promoted back to England's pinnacle division after a fantastic performance in the Championship last term but they failed to replicate their heroics against tougher opponents this term. The draw against Everton in their own backyard is the only point they have been able to collect this season and if Sheffield continue on this track they could become an early contender to be relegated this term.

West Ham vs Sheff Utd kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United will host Sheffield United at the London Stadium with kick-off at 3pm BST.

How to watch West Ham vs Sheff Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

David Moyes's team sheet fortunately boasts of players who are currently injury free. Other than Aaron Cresswell being a concern, the Hammers have no other injuries to deal with as Moyes rotated his squad during his side's visit to Lincoln City.

Former Chelsea man Emerson Palmieri is touted to start ahead of Cresswell despite the latter not being ruled out of the fixture as of yet.

Former Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse would be seen returning to the eleven on Saturday as the English starlet has made quite an impression since his arrival from the Saints.

West Ham United Predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Antonio



Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio, Mubama

Sheff Utd team news

Sheffield United's concerns are not limited to their on the pitch performances with numerous Blades' starters nursing several injuries.

John Fleck has a calf problem while Rhian Brewster is suffering from a thigh injury. Joining them on the injury table are Max Lowe, Ben Osborn, and George Baldock who all have lower body issues.

William Osula has sustained a muscle injury alongside Rhys-Norrington Davies who has a thigh problem to recover from. Daniel Jebbison is also tipped to be left out due to an unspecified health problem.

Sheffield United Predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Egan; Baldock, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Larouci; Archer, McBurnie



Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Egan, Robinson, Bashan, Thomas, Larouci, Bogle, Seiki Midfielders: Hammer, Souza, McAtee, Davies, Slimane, Norwood, Coulibaly Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

West Ham United have won twice while Sheffield United have won once in the previous five matches between the two sides. The two sides have also played two draws at West Ham's home.

Date Match Competition 15 February 2021 West Ham United 1-0 Sheffield United Premier League 22 November 2020 Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United Premier League 11 January 2020 Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United Premier League 26 October 2019 West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United Premier League 27 August 2014 West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United League Cup

