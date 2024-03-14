West Ham vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between West Ham United and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham United and Freiburg square off at the London Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League clash with the German side leading 1-0 on aggregate.

West Ham United conceded a late goal in the first leg putting the Hammers behind after the first leg. But with Moyes' men producing a scintillating comeback against Burnley on the weekend, they would be confident of turning around the tie in their favour on Thursday.

SC Freiburg enter the contest with a crucial lead as they are just two halves away from etching their name in the history books as it'll be the first time that the Breisgau-Brasilianer would have made it through to the last eight of a European competition in their 120 years of history.

West Ham United vs Freiburg kick-off time

Date: March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United will welcome Freiburg to the illustrious London Stadium on March 14, 2024, with kick-off at 5:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch West Ham United vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

The Europa League encounter between West Ham and Freiburg will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham United team news

Maxwel Cornet is a long-term absentee for the Hammers as the Ivory Coast international is nursing a hamstring injury while former Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri picked up a groin injury in the first leg ruling the Italian defender out of the contest.

West Ham United could be forced to make multiple changes to the squad after two shambolic displays with Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips being the leading candidate to be dropped from the eleven.

Kurt Zouma and Edson Alvarez could return to the eleven with Moyes' men vying for a scintillating comeback.

West Ham United predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Freiburg team news

SC Freiburg have multiple injury concerns with all of Philipp Lienhart (groin), Kenneth Schmidt (abdominal), Max Rosenfelder (tendon), Jordy Makengo (illness), Weisshaupt (knock) and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (ACL) confined to the treatment room.

German defender Matthias Ginter who just returned from a long-term injury layoff was sidelined once again after playing just a quarter of the clash against Bochum.

Austrian forward Michael Gregoritsch has netted in back-to-back contests for the visitors including the strike against West Ham in the reverse fixture but he could be restricted to a bench appearance with Lucas Holer vying for a start.

Freiburg predicted XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Gulde, Ginter, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uphoff, Müller, Atubolu Defenders: Lienhart, Schmidt, Schlotterbeck, Ginter, Kübler, Sildillia, Gulde Midfielders: Makengo, Rosenfelder, Weisshaup, Eggstein, Eggestein, Höfler, Grifo, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Holer, Rohl, Adamu, Philipp, Gregoritsch

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Mar 2024 SC Freiburg 1-0 West Ham United UEFA Europa League 15 Dec 2023 West Ham United 2-0 SC Freiburg UEFA Europa League 5 Oct 2023 SC Freiburg 1-2 West Ham United UEFA Europa League

