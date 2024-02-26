West Ham vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Premier League sides square off at the London Stadium as West Ham United face Brentford in an intriguing clash.

West Ham United are on a streak of three consecutive defeats in the league and Moyes' men have fallen off the tracks as they'll be aiming to regain their spark at home on Monday.

Brentford, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple problems of their own as the Bees have managed four defeats in their previous five games.

West Ham United vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: February 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United and Brentford will square off at the London Stadium on February 26. 2024 with kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch West Ham United vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash between West Ham and Brentford will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham United team news

Manchester City-loanee Kalvin Phillips is touted to be sidelined from the clash after being handed a disastrous red card in West Ham's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Tomas Soucek is tipped to replace the English midfielder in the engine room while Moyes' men will be bolstered by the return of Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta who is back from his injury spell.

West Ham United predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Brentford team news

The visitors will remain without the services of Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo, and Josh Dasilva with all of them confined to the treatment room.

Ivan Toney will spearhead the attack once again for the Bees after thundering four goals since his return to football. He'll be supported by Neil Maupay in the attack with the latter replacing Yoane Wissa.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay



Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Nov 2023 Brentford 3-2 West Ham United Premier League 14 May 2023 Brentford 2-0 West Ham United Premier League 7 Jan 2023 Brentford 0-1 West Ham United FA Cup 31 Dec 2022 West Ham United 0-2 Brentford Premier League 10 Apr 2022 Brentford 2-0 West Ham United Premier League

