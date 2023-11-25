How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Ipswich Town travel to the Hawthorns to face mid table West Bromwich Albion side in a fiesty EFL Championship clash.

Ipswich Town are the joint-leaders at the top of the table equal on points with Leicester City at the summit of the table. With three wins and two draws from their previous five games, Ipswich have taken complete advantage of a stumble in Leicester's form. A win against West Brom could see them leapfrog the Foxes and climb up the ladder in England's second division.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, ended their winning streak of three consecutive wins with a defeat against Southampton just before the international break. Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong scored on either side of the half to help the Saints achieve a 2-1 victory last time out. But West Brom have all the arsenal to produce an upset against Ipswich Town and halt their fairytale run.

West Bromwich vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion will host Ipswich Town at the Hawthorns with kick-off scheduled 5:30 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch West Bromwich vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich team news

The home side remain without the services of Adam Reach with the English midfielder missing out due to a muscle strain and Daryl Dike who has an achilles injury.

The game could come too soon for West Brom's top-goalscorer John Swift who has six goals in his kitty and Josh Maja with the forward recovering from an ankle issue. The duo returned to training despite their respective injuries but could be restricted to an appearance from the bench.

West Bromwich predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend; Diangana, Molumby, Mowatt, Phillips; Wallace, Sarmiento

Position Players Goalkeepers: Palmer, Griffiths, Cann Defenders: Furlong, Ajayi, Kipre, Townsend, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Sarmiento , Molumby, Mowatt, Phillips, Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Fellows Forwards: Wallace, Diangana, Phillips, Maja, Thomas-Asante

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town boast of a fully-fit squad and manager Kieran McKenna will be vying to field his strongest eleven.

Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead have bagged six goals a piece and the duo could create havoc once again in the opposing half.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Taylor; Luongo, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst



Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Mar 2019 West Bromwich 1-1 Ipswich Championship 24 Nov 2018 Ipswich 1-2 West Bromwich Championship 2 Dec 2010 Ipswich 1-0 West Bromwich League Cup 27 Jan 2010 Ipswich 1-1 West Bromwich Championship 22 Aug 2009 West Bromwich 2-0 Ipswich Championship

